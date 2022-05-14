Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Chemed worth $37,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570 in the last three months. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $498.94 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

