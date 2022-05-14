Chainswap (ASAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $899.00

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Chainswap has a market cap of $360,002.16 and approximately $899.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 52% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,830.89 or 0.99971213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,447,083 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.