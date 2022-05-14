Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Certara alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -238.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.