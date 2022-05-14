Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $54.95 million and approximately $238,510.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,565.79 or 2.12048180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

