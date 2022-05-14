Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.38) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.11).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica stock opened at GBX 77.04 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.42.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,304.01). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($100,995.78). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,105 shares of company stock worth $407,858.

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.