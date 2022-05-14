Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.38) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.11).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 77.04 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.42.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
