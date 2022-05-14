Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

