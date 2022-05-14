Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Centaur (CNTR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $884,851.32 and $2,298.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,625,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

