Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

CELH stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 2,328,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,889. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celsius by 121.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

