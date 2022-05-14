Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

