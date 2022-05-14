Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

