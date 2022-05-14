Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG traded up $20.33 on Friday, reaching $232.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,543. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day moving average is $291.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

