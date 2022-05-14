Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,906.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 115,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 330,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $10.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,201,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $284.94 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

