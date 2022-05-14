Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,112 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of EWI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 1,002,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,265. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

