Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,197,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 221,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,155. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $109.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

