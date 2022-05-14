Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEQP traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.96. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -204.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

