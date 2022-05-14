Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.