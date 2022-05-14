Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

