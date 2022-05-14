Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

