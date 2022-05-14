Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,273,920. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.53. The company has a market cap of $515.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

