Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 780 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

