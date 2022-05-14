Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 340 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $30.22. 1,447,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,920. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

