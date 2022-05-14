Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 705 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Banner by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.70. 165,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

