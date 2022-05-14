Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $128.19. 1,384,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,825. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

