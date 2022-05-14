Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.21. 6,864,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,506. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

