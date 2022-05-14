Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. 2,519,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

