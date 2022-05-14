Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,742. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

