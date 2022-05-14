Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.99. 817,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,447. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

