Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 936 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 5,223,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.