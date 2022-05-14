Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 225 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,741. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

