Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 11,070 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,765. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

