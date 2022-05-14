CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $1,615,924. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

