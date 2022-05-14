Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.25

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$144.25 and last traded at C$145.20, with a volume of 18448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$146.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark cut their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.00.

The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.6999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

