Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.
CGJTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Cargojet stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.93. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.46.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
