CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 214.50 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

