Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $5.42 Million in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 224,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 773.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 153,252 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $365,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $8.03 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.06%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,056.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, memory and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

