Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 3,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,378,000 after buying an additional 433,373 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

