Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 181.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $327.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.90 and a 200 day moving average of $399.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

