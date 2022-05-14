Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.26. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

