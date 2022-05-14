Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Repay by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 35.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Repay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. TheStreet downgraded Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

