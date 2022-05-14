Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.49

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.49 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 21.90 ($0.27). Capita shares last traded at GBX 23.02 ($0.28), with a volume of 4,583,132 shares changing hands.

CPI has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capita from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £410.63 million and a PE ratio of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.15.

In other Capita news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £120,175.44 ($148,163.53). Also, insider John Cresswell bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,205.65).

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

