Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($9.91) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.36.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $269,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

