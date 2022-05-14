Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 126.3% in April

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BLOZF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,876. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.53.

About Cannabix Technologies (Get Rating)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

