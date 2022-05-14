Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$244.00 to C$220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$225.82.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$175.64 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$163.70 and a 12-month high of C$213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

