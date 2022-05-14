Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$203.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$222.00 to C$203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDNAF. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.11.

Canadian Tire stock opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $126.64 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average is $143.17.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

