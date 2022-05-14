Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $17.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 858,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

