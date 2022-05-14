Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Target Price to $17.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABST. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -56.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,563 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after buying an additional 1,243,450 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 1,091,345 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.