Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) a C$0.20 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 target price on Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
MAE opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.02 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
