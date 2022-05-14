Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) a C$0.20 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 target price on Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MAE opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.02 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

