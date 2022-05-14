Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.