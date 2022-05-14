Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

