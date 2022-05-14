Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

